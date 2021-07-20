Letter: Radical change in government needed

The Tulsa World editorial "Executive orders are the wrong way to govern" (July 16) is correct.

If the subject of an executive order actually changes policy and is a good idea, it should be done through an act of Congress.

However, the U.S. Congress is totally dysfunctional.

Not just partisan, totally dysfunctional. Congress is as divided today as it was in 1860.

And I believe the only solution is a total overhaul of the government.

Not to the radical left; not to the regressive right. But to the 21st century view of fair and equitable.

Larry Bittman, Ponca City

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.