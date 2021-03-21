Letter: Racist slur besmirches Oklahoma

Sports announcer Matt Rowan's racial slur on a mistakenly open microphone during the National Anthem has now been reported by NBC, New York Times, New York Post, Fox News, the BBC and the Daily Mail in the U.K. ("Announcer directs racist comments toward Norman girls basketball team for kneeling during national anthem," March 12).

Rowan’s apology blamed his diabetes and sugar intake, which do not explain calling high school girls the F-bomb N-word as they knelt to protest racial tension in America ("Announcer who used racial slur against Norman basketball team 'cannot explain' comments, blames medical condition for outburst," March 12).

He besmirched Oklahoma, America and our National Anthem.

