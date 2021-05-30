 Skip to main content
Letter: Racism is our reality
Letter: Racism is our reality

The Tulsa Race Massacre is important because life is not life without reality. And to be honest, reality has a lot of problems.

I would name all the problems, but that's way too many to name.

But I can name one: racism.

Racism is everywhere, and I mean everywhere.

So it is important to learn because if you didn't, you aren't in reality.

I learned about how none of the terrorists from the massacre went to jail.

Black Tulsa never really recovered from the devastation that took place 100 years ago, when nearly every structure in Greenwood, the fabled Black Wall Street, was flattened and as many as 300 people were killed.
