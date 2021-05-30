Letter: Racism is our reality

The Tulsa Race Massacre is important because life is not life without reality. And to be honest, reality has a lot of problems.
I would name all the problems, but that's way too many to name.
But I can name one: racism.
Racism is everywhere, and I mean everywhere.
So it is important to learn because if you didn't, you aren't in reality.
I learned about how none of the terrorists from the massacre went to jail.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: