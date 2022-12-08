 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Race Massacre grave search isn't merely finding Spanish flu victims

In a recent letter to the editor attempts to cast doubt on the causes of death of the masses of bodies being exhumed in Tulsa, there seem to be several discrepancies. The writer posits that the bodies were those of Spanish flu victims as opposed to victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

First of all, one of the corpses was found to have a bullet wound. That, coupled with the fact that the Spanish flu played out in early 1920 while the massacre took place in the spring of 1921, seems to discredit this effort to deny true history.

