Letter: Race Massacre activities gave an intense, humbling experience

We drove to Tulsa for the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

From the candlelight vigil to the Economic Empowerment Conference, the dedication of Greenwood Rising to two fine meals at Wanda J’s and a historic haircut at Tee’s Barber Shop from the master Willie Sells — it was an intense, productive and humbling week.

Our pre-tour of the Greenwood Rising History Center provided more depth and context, more appreciation for the real story of Greenwood — a narrative that did not die after the massacre, nor the depression, nor after the decimating forces of urban renewal.

But it lives, a narrative that is still being written.

We have such respect for the people who have dedicated years of hard work to bring this buried history to a place of honor and remembrance, to now allow thousands and thousands of people to bear witness.

On our last evening, listening to jazz on a bench in Guthrie Green, watching as white couples and Black couples, white families and brown families and Black families, sat side-by-side on blankets and lawn chairs, on soft grass under a setting sun, it would be easy, even tempting, to imagine that the emotional pain and economic devastation of the massacre had been addressed and resolved.