Letter: Questions need to be answered about state's vaccine mandate resistance

The Tulsa World reports that the state Legislature has approved $10 million to legally challenge "federal overreach," meaning required COVID vaccination for federal employees and the Oklahoma National Guard (“AG sues over Biden mandate,” Dec. 3). Since our attorney general filed a suit on the issue, I assume this has been done with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s approval.

I have some questions:

The military, even schools have for years required new recruits and students to take vaccinations to prevent communicable diseases. How is this any different?

Is this defending one's right (freedom) to die from a communicable disease? Why would anyone want to do that to us?

Is this vaccination resistance a demonstration of pique because Donald Trump lost the presidential election?

Is this just posturing to identify as a true-blue conservative Republican to this truly red political state? Because politicians want reelection, that makes some sort of sense, though I wouldn't expect the governor to admit it.