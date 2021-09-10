 Skip to main content
Letter: Questions linger about the origin of cash and intentions from Congressman Markwayne Mullin
Where was the cash from that Rep. Markwayne Mullin was planning to haul into Afghanistan?

Why did he seek permission from neighboring Tajikistan to get around its laws on cash brought into the country?

If there is no Congressional investigation as to what Mullin had in mind, whom he was representing and whose cash he was seeking permission to move out of Afghanistan then, once again, will the voters of the state of Oklahoma support his re-election?

