Letter: Questions for Sen. Lankford about abortion
Letter: Questions for Sen. Lankford about abortion

On Dec. 3, U.S. Sen. James Lankford issued a "special edition" of his Lankford Letter to highlight his efforts to lead the charge to overturning Roe v. Wade.

As the writing seems to be on the wall, thanks to conservative justices appointed by presidents that failed to receive a majority of the popular vote, I have questions for Lankford.

Should Roe be overturned, will the senator introduce legislation to severely punish women and others involved in abortions that will undoubtedly take place after that fateful date?

If he believes abortion is murder (he did not use that term in his letter) as others do, will he make punishment retroactive? Are there any plans for adoption?

Like most questions I repeatedly direct to the senator's office, I expect no reply.

