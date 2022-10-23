 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Questioning the 2020 election isn't unreasonable

These days it seems that "denier" is the label stuck on anyone who questions the power elite on their cherished issues of the day ("Vote deniers look to gain power," Oct. 16).

The obvious connection is that such a person is no better than the deluded Holocaust deniers who question the mass murders in World War II concentration camps.

If you question any jot or tittle of the climate change prophesies of doom, you are a "climate change denier."

If you ask any questions about COVID-19 vaccines, you are an anti-vax "science denier" endangering all around you.

So now anyone dissatisfied with the conduct of the shambolic 2020 election is a "vote denier."

I speak for many voters who freely concede that Joe Biden won the 2020 election yet are deeply troubled by the manner in which it was conducted and reported.

The blatant collusion and dishonesty of CNN, Twitter and Facebook, the FBI's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop evidence, the 50 "intelligence" operatives putting their thumbs on the scales with their October letter labeling the laptop as "all the earmarks of Russian disinformation," these actions stink to high heaven.

Zuckerberg's "aid" to election workers, with partisan operatives taking over polling operations, was a massive deception to enable an in-kind contribution to Biden.

If being unhappy that these dirty tricks put Biden into high office makes one a "vote denier," then I admit to being one.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

