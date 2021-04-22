 Skip to main content
Letter: Questioning how much can be done with one party in control
Letter: Questioning how much can be done with one party in control

I have a message for all my Democratic friends, those who are excited that all three branches of the federal government are under one party control, things can now get done. 

We will soon have higher-paying jobs. Until then, we have stimulus checks to pay rent and/or house payments.

Our taxes will be less because big corporations will keep the government running. 

Is it time to buy an electric car? Far better to pay a small fee for green electricity than $4 a gallon for gasoline. 

I'm looking forward to milk in glass bottles. No more plastic bottles made from fossil fuel.

We may need to re-roof our houses with metal and add solar panel. 

A lot of changes, but we should remain world leaders.

Perhaps one party is good. Then all states would be alike. 

We do have to ask: Would this be good for the country?

