Letter: Putting taxpayers on the hook for student loan debt is wrong

American taxpayers paying off others’ college debt is so wrong. So many made sacrifices needed to stay out of debt.

It took me five and a half years to graduate. When I ran out of money, I worked until I had enough money to go back to college. I stayed in cheaper off-campus housing and always had a part time job.

Funds proposed to pay off the student loan debt could be better used securing the border where the flow of drugs and child trafficking does so much harm to Americans. This situation should fixed first and let those who sacrificed little pay their own obligations.

