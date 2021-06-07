Letter: Putting party above country can't be forgotten

Writer Tom Nichols of The Atlantic wrote on May 28, “A party that doesn’t believe in anything ends up believing only in its right to rule.”

The failure of reasoning together, hiding the truth and putting party above country can’t be forgotten or pushed aside.

Is pretending that the assault on the U.S. Capitol does not need to be investigated another lie?

The 2020 election vote was certified. There is no constitutional or legal remedy to overturn the results of an election once the Electoral College votes have been certified by Congress.

Is blocking a congressional commission the answer? To destroy our government by not investigating the willingness of others to circumvent democracy defies reality.

Do you know what happens when the will of the people is forgotten or pushed aside?

The definition of tyranny is an abusive, cruel, arbitrary, unreasonable use of power to control.

John Edelmann, Tulsa