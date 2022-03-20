Letter: Putin will live on in infamy

Vladimir Putin is learning a valuable lesson. Freedom within a democracy, even a young democracy, is worth sacrificing and dying for. And protecting one's homeland and family enrages a kind of valor that no invading army can ever achieve.

He may pummel cities with ease and maim and kill thousands, but he will never diminish the Ukrainian spirit.

The hate and aspiration that define and drive him will not yield the greatness you seek. Instead of a victor's laurel mounted upon his head by a cheering nation, he will be wrapped in the cloak of ignominy as he stands, despised, among the ashes of defeat.

The free world abhors him.

Long after he is gone the noble people of Ukraine will continue to suffer the consequences of his war. They will rebuild, but their suffering will continue for as long as they shall live, as is the plight of all who survive war.

But Putin's people will suffer, too. This is already being felt through its strangled economy. And time will unveil Putin's military losses and the humanitarian crises he has inflicted upon the Ukrainian people.

His unprovoked assault on Ukraine will burden his people for decades. And it is all because of his despicable desire to be emperor of a vast kingdom. There is no glory in what he does, only infamy.

