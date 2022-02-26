Letter: Putin the bully needs to be bullied in return

Vladimir Putin is at it again, attempting to bully his neighbor and by inference, the rest of the civilized world. His behavior is reminiscent of schoolyard bullies from my youth.

Our response to his bullying via the use of economic sanctions involving the unified cooperation of many nations has a couple of problems – retaining solidarity and the human tendency to ignore all but immediate threats. It’s a little like stopping a rattlesnake attack by threatening to reduce the future supply of rats.

There are immediate remedies for rattlesnakes, but for human bullies a subtle approach is needed. I believe we should give Putin something to think about besides what a grand conqueror he is.

I recall several high school bullies, and a few of them received reminders to watch their back. Examples included finding a car chained to a telephone pole, and tailpipes plugged with cement.

Corresponding distractions for Putin might include cyberattacks to disrupt government payments or turning the lights out in Moscow. If accused of performing such sabotage, we should say “It wasn’t me!” as Russia did regarding their interference in our 2016 elections.