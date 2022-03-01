Letter: Putin made his Ukraine aims clear

For Vladimir Putin, this is not war. However, he is prepared to fight one declaring that if anyone tries to stand in Russia’s way in Ukraine, “the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.”

The Russian president’s mindset is forged from World War II history, his KGB experiences during the Cold War, and the humiliation of the Soviet Union’s collapse. In his Feb. 24 speech as he launched the Ukraine invasion, he lamented the Soviets’ lack of readiness for the Nazi onslaught, vowing that Russia will not make that mistake a second time.

He likens America’s influence in Europe to Hitler’s, accusing NATO of supporting far-right nationalists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine to secure a military foothold and create a hostile anti-Russia state fully controlled “by the outside.”

Consider his wording carefully. He refers to Ukraine as a “territory” while misleadingly inferring that it will have autonomy under a pro-Russia alliance. He considers the current situation with NATO on his doorstep as a matter of life and death, and a matter of Russia’s historical future as a nation. The red line is drawn.