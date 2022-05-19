Letter: Put term limits on U.S. Supreme Court justices

People seem to forget when Congress interfered in a number of Supreme Court justice nominations.

This occurred when Congress did not let President Barack Obama’s nominee even get a hearing, and then when former disgraced and twice impeached President Donald Trump’s nominee was rushed through, not allowing the new president (Joe Biden) to submit the nominee.

The best solution would be to only allow the Supreme Court justices to serve limited terms like the rest of the federal government branch’s top officials. No lifetime appointments. When the Constitution was written, life expectancy was a great deal shorter.

