Letter: Put rowdy airline passengers on 'no fly' list. Problem solved.

It seems that we read about air rage incidents every week. The solution is simple. All that needs to be done is for the Transportation Security Administration to do its job.

As it stands today, the airlines have to handle these disturbances. This allows the problem persons to go to a different air carrier for transport.

The correct solution would be for the TSA to place these domestic terrorists on the “do not fly” list as soon as the aircraft lands.

As soon as people realize that they will be riding a bus for the rest of their lives, they will whine about it on social media. People will then realize that there are real consequences for their action and quit behaving like idiots.

I’m confident that cabin and cockpit crews would support this idea.

