Letter: Put down phones to enjoy time with elders

A granddaughter and grandson were having lunch with their great-grandmother in a Tulsa restaurant.

Before, during and after the meal, both the young folks were tapping away on their phones while the great-grandmother sat in silence, just looking around.

My daughter saw all this while dining with some friends.

As they got up to leave, my daughter most tactfully told all of them how envious she was being able to spend time with their great-grandmother.

That her grandparents had all passed away, and she would give anything to be able to spend time with them again.

The grandkids weren’t sure what to say or do, but the great-grandmother’s eyes and face brightened up from my daughter’s statement.

While not being there, I’m most proud of my daughter and can only hope these grandkids will put away their phones and visit with their great-grandmother next time.

Perhaps by social media this true story can influence other young folks that we parents and grandparents are on the second half of our lives, so make the most of visiting with us.