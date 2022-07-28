Letter: Put body armor on school students

We cannot continue to indulge the ravings of the fringe elements on either side of the gun violence issue. We will never ban guns. We will never to be able to track each mentally ill person set on committing mass murder.

To date, there have been 27 school shootings. Would we deploy military troops without body armor or weapons into situations having such high rates of fatality?

Children are dying and in the most horrific, unthinkable manner. When they leave home in the morning, there is no guarantee they’ll make it home alive.

No one is suggesting that we arm every student with a weapon. Rather, we can mandate all students from middle school through high school wear bullet-proof vests. If this sounds extreme, remember 27 school shootings in six months. Whatever we’re doing now is not working.

