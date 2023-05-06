Gov. Kevin Stitt's threat to shut down Oklahoma Educational Television Authority funding because he believes "its programming sexually indoctrinates Oklahoma children" is, to put it mildly, pure hogwash.
Once again, it's his way or the highway. If anything, this ridiculous stance perfectly illustrates the abject stupidity of the Oklahoma Republican Party. Its new mantra should read: "If we can't win your hearts, we'll force you to."
Too bad the GOP can't devote their obviously ample free time to more critical social issues such as medical care, teacher pay, workplace safety, a decent minimum wage, ad nauseum.
