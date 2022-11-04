Letter: 'Public servants' have been in it for themselves

Congressional members are elected as public servants, to serve the public. A quaint idea that now seems naive. What happened?

Over the course of 40 years we have made many knee jerk choices at crucial intersections, and not by accident. “Dirty hippies, bleeding heart liberals, welfare queens, tree huggers” and most recently the crusade against “woke.” This strategic, demeaning language has been used by Republican lawmakers to influence public opinion and demonize big government.

All by design. Most Republican congressmen have no desire to serve the public good. Their goal is to shred the government they were elected to serve. By undermining the social contract founded in the Constitution and promoting disdain for the federal government they laid the groundwork for the privatization of essential government services. What could be more cynical and undemocratic than infiltrating the government you only wish to destroy.

Through subsidies, this transfer of wealth to the private sector has benefited the upper echelons of the fossil fuel industry, banking, defense contractors, pharmaceutical companies, health care, the prison system and education. According to the Cato Institute, this corporate welfare costs taxpayers $100 billion every year.

This corrupt scheme undermines the public good and the power of the people to keep the powerful in office and the corporations in control.

Enough already. These anti-democratic infiltrators need to go. They almost burned the house down, now just go home and let the rest of us, the majority who still believe in democracy, live in peace.

Please vote responsibly.

