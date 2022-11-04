 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 'Public servants' have been in it for themselves

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette ask: Why haven't Oklahoma lawmakers funded State Question 780 and 781? The two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures were approved by voters in 2016. Plus, rural schools will be on November's ballot. What do they mean to a community's identity?

Congressional members are elected as public servants, to serve the public. A quaint idea that now seems naive. What happened?

Over the course of 40 years we have made many knee jerk choices at crucial intersections, and not by accident. “Dirty hippies, bleeding heart liberals, welfare queens, tree huggers” and most recently the crusade against “woke.” This strategic, demeaning language has been used by Republican lawmakers to influence public opinion and demonize big government.

All by design. Most Republican congressmen have no desire to serve the public good. Their goal is to shred the government they were elected to serve. By undermining the social contract founded in the Constitution and promoting disdain for the federal government they laid the groundwork for the privatization of essential government services. What could be more cynical and undemocratic than infiltrating the government you only wish to destroy.

People are also reading…

Through subsidies, this transfer of wealth to the private sector has benefited the upper echelons of the fossil fuel industry, banking, defense contractors, pharmaceutical companies, health care, the prison system and education. According to the Cato Institute, this corporate welfare costs taxpayers $100 billion every year.

This corrupt scheme undermines the public good and the power of the people to keep the powerful in office and the corporations in control.

Enough already. These anti-democratic infiltrators need to go. They almost burned the house down, now just go home and let the rest of us, the majority who still believe in democracy, live in peace.

Please vote responsibly.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

"Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert