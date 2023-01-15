Letter: Public schools first

Gov. Kevin Stitt's plans to continue his second term like the first by cutting taxes and continue with education, infrastructure, health care and “to be the most business-friendly state.”

Here’s hoping he truly improves education, infrastructure and health care before he cuts more taxes. He states he will never put Oklahomans in a tough situation where we have to cut core services.

Being 46th in public education with over 3,200 emergency certified teachers, we’ve already cut core services. Being business friendly while starving our education system is most certainly in conflict with each other.

All businesses require a well-educated work force.

Even if the Legislature and governor brought us to 40th, it will take multiple generations to improve the general education of Oklahoma’s population.

Teacher wages need to be 10% higher than our competing states. Reduce classroom size. Provide qualified motivated teacher assistants.

Starting salaries vary, but $36,000 appears to be a common starting number. That’s $18 an hour, or about the same as someone selling you burger and fries.

I plead with the governor and the Legislature to truly put education first by properly funding it. And, monitoring the efficient use of all those dollars for the school districts.

A solid educational foundation for all of our students is the key to raising the standard of living for all of Oklahoma. We’ll see reduced poverty, reduced crime, fewer foster children and other positives for a long list. This is the basis for a truly “Oklahoma turnaround.”

Editor's Note: Oklahoma's average starting teacher salary with a bachelor's degree is $38, 074 and goes up to a top salary of $52,759, according to the National Education Association. The staste ranks 39th in average starting teacher salary.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.