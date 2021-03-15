Letter: Public schools do good job of serving most students with most programs

I've seen this statement going around that government should fund students, not school systems.

The idea is that each student deserves a set dollar amount of education and should be able to attend any school. The funding would follow the student.

In theory, that sounds like a great idea. I'd like to take it to the extreme.

Let's say that we stopped funding school systems and gave every student a specified amount.

All schools could vie for education dollars by providing the best education to those they chose to admit. (If we're not funding systems, we can't require them to admit all students.)

Who would educate students with behavior problems? Students with disabilities?

Let's say there are specialized schools. Would they provide transportation? Would families be able to afford them with their education dollars?

Let's say your child has no educational challenges but loves baseball. Will the school closest to you offer a program? What about art? Computers? STEM? Theater? Band?

How far will you have to travel to get to the school with the needed programming? Will it provide transportation? Will you be able to afford it?