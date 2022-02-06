Letter: Public schools deserve our support, respect

I am responding to a recent column supporting taxpayer dollars for private schools which described teachers and their unions as obstacles to quality education (“Looking at options during National School Choice Week,” Jan. 24).
My early education occurred in one of the top public school systems in the nation. I taught in that same system for a few years and know why it was successful.
Our community was determined to have an excellent school system. PTA meetings were held in evenings so that the teachers and fathers with influence could participate in building a successful system.
My school was the first neighborhood school in the area which became so popular that we added a junior high and eventually built a high school and more since my departure from Minnesota.
But Edina residents were not the only ones responsible for a great system. The teachers’ union which eventually formed helped. I was not a member of the union because I self-identified as a “conservative.”
But the union invited non-members to attend meetings and I received a valuable education. They fought for top pay in the area so that we could attract the most attractive candidates for teaching which, of course, is the basis of an excellent system. And because we were so successful, other suburbs were forced to do the same.
The union was also responsible for innovations and finding ways to get financial support from a variety of sources. Teachers are valuable, ethical, dedicated professionals and deserve respect.
