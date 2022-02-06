Letter: Public schools deserve our support, respect

I am responding to a recent column supporting taxpayer dollars for private schools which described teachers and their unions as obstacles to quality education (“Looking at options during National School Choice Week,” Jan. 24).

My early education occurred in one of the top public school systems in the nation. I taught in that same system for a few years and know why it was successful.

Our community was determined to have an excellent school system. PTA meetings were held in evenings so that the teachers and fathers with influence could participate in building a successful system.

My school was the first neighborhood school in the area which became so popular that we added a junior high and eventually built a high school and more since my departure from Minnesota.

But Edina residents were not the only ones responsible for a great system. The teachers’ union which eventually formed helped. I was not a member of the union because I self-identified as a “conservative.”