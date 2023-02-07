The World reported that Ryan Walters carried his message of school choice to school personnel in Atoka ("State Superintendent Ryan Walters takes push for state-funded private school students, home-schoolers to rural OK, Jan. 31).

He used the opportunity to camouflage his real reason for creating a voucher system behind a discussion of rural students being able to move freely between districts.

We all know that’s not the choice he’s planning. He was in the perfect place to discuss one of the real money pits in Oklahoma education, but the subject was never broached.

Atoka County contains six school districts with six superintendents whose combined compensation packages total $735,879 for providing administrative services to 2,297 students. That’s far fewer students than attend Jenks or Owasso High Schools.

Multiply this administrative bloat over the entire state, and you get an idea of the money we throw away. This system is protected by rural legislators. It seems so entrenched that it’s simply unquestioned now.

And yet Walters’ only danced near the topic by saying that Tulsa Public Schools should be split into several smaller districts. That seems to be moving in the wrong direction.

The problems facing our urban school districts are as much societal as educational. Students who live with economic insecurity do worse in school than students who don’t.

Our school problems will never be solved without addressing underlying economic and social issues.

I’d love to see some honest, helpful proposals instead of talking points from the Heritage Foundation.

