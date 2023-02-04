Everyone is wringing their hands over the possible default on the national debt. Really? This is a dilemma resulting from erroneous Republican thinking which would run the government like a business.

By definition, there is a fundamental difference. Business is for profit. How can I offer you something you need and make money (above expenses) in return?

The government, however, is not bound by a for-profit agreement, but by the constitution, which guarantees certain rights, services and protections to the people.

Rights like justice and a voice in public matters; services like education; and protection from fire hazards, criminal behavior and things promoting the general welfare of the public.

Governments inherently provide those services through revenue generated by taxes. Our founding fathers understood that. Their complaint was not with paying taxes, but with the lack of input on how the money was spent.

People today misquote the battle cry of the revolution, “No taxation without representation,” leaving off that last part.

Republican politicians would have you believe that all taxes are bad. But guess what? Countries that don’t tax their own people (yes, even the wealthy), have to borrow money from other countries to provide services.

It has come full circle. We have not had the tenacity to tax the wealthiest among us in order to provide the public services we all benefit from.

