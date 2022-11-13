Letter: Proud to have cast a vote for James Lankford

I was proud to cast my vote to reelect James Lankford to another term in the U.S. Senate. This was an easy bet as there is no better predictor of future behavior than past behavior. Lankford has consistently shown he will work on behalf of all Oklahomans.

As a Tulsa firefighter, I have seen first-hand how engaged he has been to ensure our first responders are supported. Whether it’s in the minutes after a tornado touches down in a local community, to a large-scale wildfire response, to common-sense solutions during a global pandemic, we know that Lankford champions public safety within our communities.

Beyond crisis, Lankford has also been an effective advocate at the federal level. Whenever issues arise, we have been able to count on him to be there with a listening ear and willful determination to solve the problem.

This has yielded increased investment in fire protection personnel and equipment for Tulsans as well as support for research to combat occupational cancer in the fire service.

As Lankford continues to be a leader in the Senate Homeland Security Committee, he will provide vitally important assistance to all of our men and women on the frontlines here in Oklahoma.

As an association of public safety professionals, we are honored to support Lankford as he keeps fighting for our first responders and the citizens we proudly serve.

Editor’s note: Lay is President of the Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176 and a Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.

