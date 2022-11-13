 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Proud to have cast a vote for James Lankford

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss pre-election poll inaccuracy in statewide races; the low voter turnout compared to other states; and 42% of Oklahoma voters choosing straight-party voting.

I was proud to cast my vote to reelect James Lankford to another term in the U.S. Senate. This was an easy bet as there is no better predictor of future behavior than past behavior. Lankford has consistently shown he will work on behalf of all Oklahomans.

As a Tulsa firefighter, I have seen first-hand how engaged he has been to ensure our first responders are supported. Whether it’s in the minutes after a tornado touches down in a local community, to a large-scale wildfire response, to common-sense solutions during a global pandemic, we know that Lankford champions public safety within our communities.

Beyond crisis, Lankford has also been an effective advocate at the federal level. Whenever issues arise, we have been able to count on him to be there with a listening ear and willful determination to solve the problem.

This has yielded increased investment in fire protection personnel and equipment for Tulsans as well as support for research to combat occupational cancer in the fire service.

People are also reading…

As Lankford continues to be a leader in the Senate Homeland Security Committee, he will provide vitally important assistance to all of our men and women on the frontlines here in Oklahoma.

As an association of public safety professionals, we are honored to support Lankford as he keeps fighting for our first responders and the citizens we proudly serve.

Editor’s note: Lay is President of the Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176 and a Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: De Coune our best bet for state treasurer

Letter: De Coune our best bet for state treasurer

"Ultimately, anyone who believes that free market policies best serve the public should be appalled by Russ’s pledge to give undue advantage to some investment companies while punishing others," says Norman resident Steven Livesey.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert