Letter: Proud of the Webster High School mascot

I graduated from Webster High School in 1966, and my mother in 1944.

I have had numerous cousins graduate there, also.

My family members are members of the Muscogee Nation. None of us ever had a problem being Webster Warriors.

In fact, we were quite proud. So many people from so many tribes have graduated from Webster, and I never heard one complaint. We love our school and our Warrior mascot.

