Letter: Protesting aviation workers should reconsider stance on vaccines

A recent article highlighted comments by speakers at a meeting for aviation union workers about the vaccine mandate ("Speakers urge union workers to resist mandate," Oct. 27), and those speakers were entirely one-sided in urging the workers to push back and not comply. There was not one speaker with an opposing viewpoint.

Mark Sherwood focused on his belief the vaccine was rushed (per the direction of then President Donald Trump) and can't be trusted.

As he is a naturopathic doctor, I question his successes in treating COVID-19 and would love to see the test data supporting his remedy. The technology for the vaccines was developed over the last 10 years. It was using knowledge learned in that time that made it available so soon.

State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, told the attendees they "have been lied to and manipulated" and the "science does not make sense." Data on the efficacy of the vaccines showing that over 90% of those now being admitted to hospitals and dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. How is that not an indication of success?