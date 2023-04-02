I was truly upset to read U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas call President Jo Biden’s 30 by 30 Initiative a “land grab” and an “offense to private property rights.”

The 30 by 30 Initiative commits the federal government to protecting 30% of all land and water by 2030. It is believed that conserved areas in the U.S. already amount to around 12%.

Already the USDA has expanded its Conservation Reserve Program, which pays farmers to plant beneficial species and take environmentally sensitive land out of production. The Interior Department has announced a proposal for the largest expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities in U.S. history.

To increase access to nature, the National Park Service will pour $150 million into the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program to build more parks for underserved communities.

The Initiative seeks to generate a lot of jobs restoring forests and waters. The American Jobs Plan creates a $10 billion Civilian Climate Corps.

The 30 by 30 Initiative is critical to slowing the rapid warming of the planet and mitigating the worst effects of climate change. It will help to preserve biodiversity. It will ensure that communities have access to clean water, air, and safe outdoor space.

The guiding principles for the 30 by 30 Initiative include a pursuit of collaborative approaches; a commitment to supporting voluntary conservation efforts of farmers, ranchers and fishers; and honoring tribal sovereignty and private property rights.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.