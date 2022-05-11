Letter: Protect victims and pass HB 3286

I am writing today on House Bill 3286, regarding stalking, protective orders, and increasing and adding penalties to abusers. It will address the social order of protection for the welfare and protection of children welfare.

There is always a risk that when the victim takes legal action against and abuser, it may influence the stalker to behave unpredictably, to the point of being harmful and violent towards the victim. As a social worker, it is our job to stand up and fight for the victims who do not have a voice.

We stand for the ones who are too afraid to come forward because they fear for their life. As a victim, they should not have to be afraid to press charges against someone who violated them. They should be praised and given justice for being strong enough to stand up say “I am not going to allow you to take away my dignity and self-worth because you are a lesser person for raping/stalking/hitting me.”

We need to be able to be the voice of that person and get HB 3286 passed. We are the faces of the voiceless. It does not matter which area of town you are from you do not have to be poor from the north side or live a modest life in mid-town to think this will never happen to me because sadly it can. Predators do not discriminate against race, gender, wealth or what part of town you live in.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.