 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Protect victims and pass HB 3286

  • 0

I am writing today on House Bill 3286, regarding stalking, protective orders, and increasing and adding penalties to abusers. It will address the social order of protection for the welfare and protection of children welfare.

There is always a risk that when the victim takes legal action against and abuser, it may influence the stalker to behave unpredictably, to the point of being harmful and violent towards the victim. As a social worker, it is our job to stand up and fight for the victims who do not have a voice.

We stand for the ones who are too afraid to come forward because they fear for their life. As a victim, they should not have to be afraid to press charges against someone who violated them. They should be praised and given justice for being strong enough to stand up say “I am not going to allow you to take away my dignity and self-worth because you are a lesser person for raping/stalking/hitting me.”

We need to be able to be the voice of that person and get HB 3286 passed. We are the faces of the voiceless. It does not matter which area of town you are from you do not have to be poor from the north side or live a modest life in mid-town to think this will never happen to me because sadly it can. Predators do not discriminate against race, gender, wealth or what part of town you live in.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Abortion not really a constitutional right

Letter: Abortion not really a constitutional right

"(T)he concept of “constitutional right” should be used sparingly when referring to Supreme Court common law and mainly reserved for rights proclaimed in constitutional amendments. Otherwise, we give too much credence to a potentially horrendous verdict," says Tulsa resident Christopher Hrncir.

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

"In full transparency, we publish our service performance on a weekly basis. Our latest report shows that for the third consecutive week, first-class mail on-time delivery performance was nearly 94%. The average time for delivery of a mail piece across the postal network was an incredible 2.4 days," says Tulsa resident Randy Acord.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert