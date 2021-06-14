Letter: Protect the oil and gas industry

I am writing this letter on behalf of the Pittsburg County Democrat Club and myself regarding the assault on oil and gas production in Oklahoma and U.S. by President Joe Biden and the liberal left of the Democrat Party.

At a recent meeting of the Pittsburg County Democrat Club, I brought up that Biden’s energy policy is directly opposite to the feelings of many Oklahomans, who have an interest in the oil and gas business.

Biden's proposal is to limit or eliminate horizontal fracking, cease leasing and drilling on federal lands and curtail construction of pipelines throughout the U.S. Most of those in attendance were in agreement 100%.

In addition to the proposals listed above, there is a move in Congress to eliminate percentage depletion from the royalty owners. This is the only tax break that the royalty owners receive on their oil and gas income.

If percentage depletion is removed, it would result in a tax increase for many of the royalty owners who make less than $400,000 per year.

Oil and gas is important to Pittsburg County and Oklahoma, and we must stand united and oppose any legislation or proposals that seek to curtail, diminish or eradicate the oil and gas industry in Oklahoma and U.S.