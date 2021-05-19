 Skip to main content
Letter: Protect the middle class
Letter: Protect the middle class

Please correct me if I am wrong, but did President Donald Trump improve the lives of the poor and middle-class Americans?

Was unemployment among African American, Asian American and Hispanic American people improved under his presidency?

But now our Democrat leaders want to share the wealth of Americans. Does that really mean going after the middle class who were the foundation of Trump supporters?

Are we all going to pay the ultimate price for being middle-class Americans?

Please let's be fair and treat all Americans with due respect and not go after the middle class, which is the foundation of our country.

If we lose the middle class, we will no longer have any form of democracy in tis country.

Whether you are Democrat, Republican or independent, please don't let what is going on in Washington, D.C., get out of hand before it's too late.

Editor's note: Unemployment among Black and Hispanic Americans reached record lows during the Trump administration, but increased for all Americans during the pandemic.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

