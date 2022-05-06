Letter: Protect teachers from frivolous lawsuits; scrap SB 1470

As Oklahoma bleeds teachers at a rate of 5,000 per year, our legislators need to be doing whatever they can to not only keep teachers here, but to also draw more teachers to Oklahoma. Senate Bill 1470 would do the opposite.

SB 1470, if passed, would allow parents to sue schools that teach anything that parents deem to be against their personally held religious beliefs. Should the school not immediately fire the teacher, the parents could then sue school personnel for a minimum of $10,000 in damages that cannot be crowdfunded or paid by anyone else.

With Oklahoma paying their teachers on average $55,000 per year, one upset parent would be able to collect at about a fifth of the teacher’s yearly salary.

Would our lawmakers be able to survive if a citizen was able to collect a fifth of their salary if we were unhappy with the bills they write? Would there be any incentive to become a lawmaker were this codified in law?

Our lawmakers, and especially former educator and current Education Committee Vice Chairman Dewayne Pemberton, need to make sure they kill SB 1470 in the Education Committee where it currently stands for the sake of our kids and their educations. If we want to be a top 10 state as our governor claims we do, we cannot allow legislation like this to pass.

