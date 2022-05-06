 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Protect teachers from frivolous lawsuits; scrap SB 1470

  • 0

As Oklahoma bleeds teachers at a rate of 5,000 per year, our legislators need to be doing whatever they can to not only keep teachers here, but to also draw more teachers to Oklahoma. Senate Bill 1470 would do the opposite.

SB 1470, if passed, would allow parents to sue schools that teach anything that parents deem to be against their personally held religious beliefs. Should the school not immediately fire the teacher, the parents could then sue school personnel for a minimum of $10,000 in damages that cannot be crowdfunded or paid by anyone else.

With Oklahoma paying their teachers on average $55,000 per year, one upset parent would be able to collect at about a fifth of the teacher’s yearly salary.

Would our lawmakers be able to survive if a citizen was able to collect a fifth of their salary if we were unhappy with the bills they write? Would there be any incentive to become a lawmaker were this codified in law?

People are also reading…

Our lawmakers, and especially former educator and current Education Committee Vice Chairman Dewayne Pemberton, need to make sure they kill SB 1470 in the Education Committee where it currently stands for the sake of our kids and their educations. If we want to be a top 10 state as our governor claims we do, we cannot allow legislation like this to pass.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

Letter: DeJoy criticisms don't take into account USPS improvements

"In full transparency, we publish our service performance on a weekly basis. Our latest report shows that for the third consecutive week, first-class mail on-time delivery performance was nearly 94%. The average time for delivery of a mail piece across the postal network was an incredible 2.4 days," says Tulsa resident Randy Acord.

Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

"It seems like there is a growing trend that our chosen leaders choose not to use critical thinking or even care to think about other citizens outside their own preferred groups. This is having a chilling effect that is reducing democracy in place of authoritarianism," writes Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert