Letter: Protect Oklahoma teachers and dump SB 1470

Senate Bill 1470 is currently in the education committee this legislative session. Titled the Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act, this bill aims to ensure public school employees aren’t promoting anything that goes against a student’s closely held religious belief.

In this legislation, parents, guardians or friends can sue a teacher for $10,000 per violation of the bill. Teachers must use their own personal funds to pay the fine or face five years’ probation from teaching.

This bill doesn’t specify which religious beliefs would be preferred if there are conflicting beliefs in one classroom.

Teachers should not have to face this type of threat. There would be little that isn’t in opposition to someone’s belief, especially in subjects like science or history.

Oklahoma is already struggling to keep public school teachers. Emergency certifications are up, education undergraduate degrees down, and our children are the ones suffering. A bill of this sort can only cause more educators to leave the profession or move to states that are more teacher-friendly.

SB 1470 shouldn’t hold up in court. At best, this bill blurs the line between the separation of church and state; at worst it erases the line all together.

While this bill is not likely to leave the education committee this session, it is always possible that something similar will come up again in the future. Please urge your state senators and representatives to help keep quality teachers in the classroom without the threat of personal financial ruin.

