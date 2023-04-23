In the interest of fairness, I propose a ban on the drug Viagra and its generic form. Medicare generally covers the generic form, making it easily accessible.

I want to ensure that our American men are protected from this drug that can and has caused 133 verified deaths and 112 unverified deaths, according to the National Institutes of Health in December 2022. This medication can cause vision loss and blood clots.

In this season of policing women’s bodies, I think what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

I’ll propose a similar move on testosterone treatments for “low T” at a later date.

