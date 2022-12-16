Letter: Protect Indigenous women

Native American women are sex trafficked at higher rates than any other race or ethnicity and not enough is being done in our state to protect them.

Nationwide, 40% of sex trafficking victims are Native American women. Being home to 39 tribal nations, Oklahoma is a hotspot for this insidious crime. Due to overlaps between tribal and non-tribal land in Oklahoma, complications arise regarding jurisdiction in agency response to sex trafficking cases.

Jurisdictional gaps cause law enforcement response to slow down; there may even be no response. These blurred lines serve as a pipeline.

As a Native American, I am appalled at how Indigenous women continue to be ignored as they fall victim to modern-day slavery at disproportionate rates. While Ida’s Law has been signed into law, momentum needs to continue.

Imagine if transporting a Native American woman across sovereign lines for sexual exploitation was considered international trafficking. The invisible lines would no longer exist, and the blame could not be passed to another agency.

Changing the response to these cases and strengthening prosecutions to reflect the monstrous crime would save lives. I am encouraging Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, to examine Oklahoma’s current human trafficking statute and how its application to jurisdictions and sovereign land-crossing can be improved.

As the representative for the district with the largest tribal nation in Oklahoma, I hope he holds interest in filling the cracks in the current system that so many Native American women are falling victim to.

