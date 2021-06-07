Letter: Protect First Amendment right to protest

The May 29 headline "Stitt signs bill protecting drivers fleeing riots" is a lead-burying, dangerously biased headline that doesn't adequately describe its inciting event.

Last year, the City of Tulsa announced President Donald Trump would be hosting an indoor event in Tulsa on Juneteenth, during the height of the pandemic.

This decision endangered the community. That the timeline coincided with the Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary and Juneteenth was a slap in the face to Tulsa's hardworking people of color, who have spent decades fighting for justice to no avail.

In response, a group of Tulsans used peaceful protest to call attention to the government's insensitivity by taking to Interstate 244, a highway controversial for its damage to the Greenwood District.

This is a classic nonviolent protest technique that a driver actively disrupted by barreling into the crowd unprovoked, injuring a handful of protestors.

The story hides important details and subtly supports yet another piece of white supremacist legislation written to weaken the First Amendment right to protest.