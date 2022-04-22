Letter: Prosecute Putin for war crimes

Kudos to the Tulsa World for publishing the extensive report on war crimes prosecution ("Prosecuting war crimes," April 2); kudos, as well, to Burt B. Holmes for his full-page item in the Tulsa World on March 13 titled “How to help the people of Ukraine.” His piece included contact and donation information for the Ukrainian Red Cross, Vostok SOS, and the International Rescue Committee; thanks to the many Tulsans who responded to the call for help.

The article details actions considered war crimes, most of which protect civilians from harm. They prohibit the destruction of homes and firing on civilians during evacuation via safe corridors. They protect hospitals and prohibit the use of indiscriminate weapons like cluster bombs in civilian areas.

They decry blocking access to basic humanitarian needs, like food and water. All such events occur with reckless abandon at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s direction.

And yet, we worry. Commentary continues to fret that we can’t get a conviction. We worry that Putin cannot be proven guilty.

I say hogwash. Prosecute the Russian autocrat. The proceedings could be more damning than a conviction. The world needs to see the horrors this monster and his lieutenants have created.

How many bicycles must we see by the road, still occupied by their deceased owner? How many discarded teddy bears must we see by the road before we scream, “Enough!” I say full-speed ahead with the war crimes prosecution.

