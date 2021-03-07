Letter: Proposed legislation would end Merit Protection Commission

Legislators should vote no on House Bill 1146, which would end the Merit Protection Commission and put state employees under the mismanaged Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

Oklahoma citizens deserve and pay for competent government services delivered by employees who know what they’re doing.

HB 1146 would return Oklahoma to days of political patronage, inefficient service delivery and corruption known as the spoils system.

Merit protection was created to protect citizens from incompetence, corruption and turnover of ever-changing state employees, who were appointed and then replaced by the latest elected officials faster than they could learn their jobs.

Legislation to reform Oklahoma’s state hiring practices was proposed in 1919, 1930 and 1950 due to “a litany of abuses — overstaffing, padded payrolls, high turnover, arbitrary leaves and absences, and incompetence in job performance,” according to University of Oklahoma professor H.O. Waldby.

Elected leaders benefited and so resisted reform.

Waldby concluded in 1950 that hiring based on entrenched political patronage “has resulted in financial losses of millions of dollars … and has created a serious distrust in government.”