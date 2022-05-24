 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proposed homeless ordinance is a nonstarter for solving the problem

At the request of the Tulsa Police Department, Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed an ordinance to criminalize sitting on sidewalks and public rights of way. He cited homeless tents as a motivation, and Councilor Jeannie Cue said the proposal serves business rights.

The first problem with this proposal is that it perpetuates the ugly idea that you can punish people out of their troubles. You can’t, and it’s lazy to think so.

The second problem is that it originates with TPD, which should be enforcing laws, not lobbying for a new legal baton.

The third problem is that the proposed ordinance is a financial loser, as shown by some quick math. Housing Solutions Tulsa recently counted nearly 1,100 homeless Tulsans. The municipal jail has only 30 beds, and the city currently contracts inmate overflow with the county at a cost of $63 per day.

This means that to jail even 5% of Tulsa's homeless, the city would overflow its jail and spend an additional $580,000 per year with the county. This figure does not yet include anyone else who might need to be jailed at $63 per day, and it still leaves 19 of 20 Tulsa homeless on the streets.

This idea is a non-starter, and I urge Tulsans to contact their councilors in opposition.

