Letter: Proposal would only hurt already vulnerable homeless population

I am writing to criticize a bill recently proposed by state Sen. Robert Standridge of Norman titled Senate Bill 1381. Although we are not in Norman, this bill dramatically affects Tulsa and our homeless population.

The bill essentially targets people experiencing homelessness and further displaces this already vulnerable population by requiring each municipality to conduct inspections of encampments to ensure they meet building codes and don’t impact the sewer, draining systems, or water reservoirs.

If the city fails to inspect the camps within the 30-day window, the city is held liable for any harm within or outside the boundaries of the encampments.

This bill will not address homelessness. It will only push them further into the shadows and away from resources. This proposal is a reactive and temporary Band-Aid to the more significant issue of homelessness.

A likely result is that cities will not have the time to inspect each camp. Therefore, it may be abolished without proper inspection, and a new encampment will emerge the next day. There are no checks and balances to ensure the accuracy of these reports. This bill also creates a tremendous amount of work for cities.

Camping is how many survive, and there are not enough shelter beds for people. Ultimately abolishing these camps will bring new ones each day, and this population will rebuild elsewhere and further out of sight.

We should be exploring policy and working toward proactive solutions to ending homelessness.

