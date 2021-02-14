Letter: Proposal would fairly tax all drivers using Oklahoma roads

The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors applauds state Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, for filing House Bill 2234, The DRIVE Act ensures all vehicles utilizing our state highways contribute to maintaining them.

Our state highways are currently funded largely with the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety.

It has been essential to propelling Oklahoma to become a top ten state for roads and bridges.

Now that more Americans are transitioning to heavier electric, battery-powered automobiles, our roads — and funding — are taking a beating.

These users aren’t contributing to the gas tax, which impacts the gas tax revenue.

Electric vehicles are often heavier than non-electric vehicles and contribute to our infrastructure’s deterioration. Therefore, they should not be excluded from paying these taxes.

This strategic move by Hilbert and the co-authors demonstrates thinking ahead.

It enacts a tax per kilowatt-hour at public for-profit charging stations, allowing non-Oklahoma residents to support the funding of the road infrastructure they are utilizing while in the state.