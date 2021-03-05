 Skip to main content
Letter: Proposal would be dangerous to everyone's health

If you were thrilled with the previous federal administration’s attempted control of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and the message that the COVID-19 epidemic was not serious and a plan was unnecessary, then you should love the state’s Republican House Bill 2504 to take control of the Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments.

The Tulsa Health Department stood firmly against the political pressure to resist masks mandates, school closures and the other sensible health measures to curb the spread.

Loss of independence from political pressures to make medically sound decisions is dangerous to everyone’s health.

Independent professional oversight of our health and safety is a wise protection, but we have just witnessed the disastrous result of single-minded political pressure on our health outcomes.

