Letter: Proposal to make Bible state's book begs questions: Whose faith? Whose Bible?

State Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, filed a bill to make "the Holy Bible the official state book."

The bill violates Article I, sections 1-1 and 1-2 of the Oklahoma Constitution and also the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Townley argues, "we are people of great faith" and "the Holy Bible is an integral part of numerous faiths . . . ."

Her press release says, "The vast majority of Oklahomans identify the Bible as the dominate book of faith. According to data from Pew Research Center, 79% of Oklahomans identify as Christians."

"Faith" points to the problem.

Whose faith? Catholic? Protestant? Eastern Orthodox? Jewish? Muslim? Millions of persons have been killed, tortured, imprisoned, exiled, and ruined — all because of differences in their "faith."

And the Bible? Whose edition? Whose translation? Christians have been burned at the stake because they published a different version of the Holy Bible.

Nothing is more diverse than religious beliefs.