Letter: Proposal takes away voters right to choose senator

A well-written story by reporter Barbara Hoberock regarding House Bill 2173 stated the legislation would allow the governor to appoint a replacement to the U.S. Senate if a vacancy occurs ("Bill would let governor appoint U.S. senator, if a vacancy occurs," Feb. 24).

This new procedure replaces a democratic selection process in which the voters choose the replacement.

This is a colossal mistake and undermines the single most important right of our democratic form of government.

Why would the voters in Oklahoma want to delegate to the governor the rights of the voters to choose the next U.S. senator?

Moreover, even if a credible argument could be made for the voters to surrender this fundamental right, is it reasonable to further restrict the choice of the voters by requiring the empty seat be filled by a person of the same political party?

Even if the clear favorite for the seat was a clone of Will Rogers and was highly qualified in all respects, that the governor was not a member of the same party would prevent the appointment.