A response to the June 25 letter "Parents Know Best," I was raised Roman Catholic and attend Catholic schools from the grammar level through college (before I served during the Vietnam War). I understand Catholic education and the cost.

I have taught for almost 40 years in both public and private schools. I say this to establish my credentials.

Parents may know best. I have no argument with that as far as school choice goes.

However, the writer's statement on per pupil spending is misleading. One only has to go to the Oklahoma Department of Education and Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs (a private conservative think tank not associated with the State of Oklahoma) to see glaring errors — things like non-accredited private schools being included in the list of tuition costs.

The writer also fails to mention that public schools must take all students and private schools are free to expel students with chronic, or serious, behavioral issues.

However, the bigger issue is that of the U.S. Constitution, which clearly states in the First Amendment "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

I am no Constitutional scholar, but using public funds to establish a Catholic school that will teach exclusively Catholic principles seems to violate this amendment.

If I am not mistaken, Attorney General Gentner Drummond has already warned about the upcoming Constitutional battles over allowing public funds to go to religiously based schools.