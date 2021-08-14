Letter: Proliferation of nuclear weapons still world's greatest threat

In times of intense uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, it is still worth acknowledging the single biggest threat to humanity — nuclear weapons.

Despite the global desire for peace and healing, there are an estimated 13,100 nuclear weapons in the world; approximately 91% owned by Russia and the U.S.

Just one detonation of a nuclear weapon would be a catastrophic environmental disaster.

As the only country to use nuclear weapons in warfare, the U.S. has a moral responsibility to promote nuclear disarmament.

Instead, the U.S. government plans to spend $1.7 trillion over the next three decades to replace its nuclear arsenal, provoking other nuclear-armed states to do the same.

However, there is still time and opportunity for citizens of this nation to take action.

Earlier this year, the No First Use Act was reintroduced to Congress.

This policy would prohibit the U.S. from being the first to launch a nuclear weapon against another nation, either as a first strike or in response to a non-nuclear attack.