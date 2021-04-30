Letter: Progress isn't free

The April 27 editorial cartoon by Dick Wright is both misleading, at best, and without any common sense.

Just how do people expect President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan to be funded? With Monopoly money?

Like so many of my so-called fellow Americans, people think that roads, bridges and everything else that makes this country function just happen.

If we're going to pay taxes, I sure as heck would hope that money is being spent on concrete projects that will benefit all of us. Progress doesn't come free.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.