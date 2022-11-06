Letter: Problems with student tests might be with the way we test them

There needs to be a way to test students in special education that is equitable.

Should the modified version of the state-mandated test be reinstated for students in special education? Is how schools are required to conduct state-mandated tests setting special education students up for failure by not providing them with modified state tests?

These are questions that the state Department of Education should be asking. Years ago, Individualized Education Programs (IEP) students were provided with modified state tests. Then with the signing of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015, that was no longer an option.

ESSA outlines that 95% of all students must be assessed, and no more than 1% of all students tested may participate in an alternate assessment.

The Oklahoma Alternate Assessment Program (OAAP) is a component of the Oklahoma School Testing Program (OSTP) and is designed for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. All other students on IEPs participate in the general assessment. Testing accommodations can be provided and are at the discretion of the child’s IEP team.

However, not every student has the same cognitive ability. Students with IQs that are above 70 but below the average range of 90 will struggle to score proficiently on the mandated state test even with the accommodations.

When these students cannot score in the proficient range, we blame the teachers, parents, and even the student for not trying hard enough. The issue may be the way we test them.

