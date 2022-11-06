 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Problems with student tests might be with the way we test them

  • 0

There needs to be a way to test students in special education that is equitable.

Should the modified version of the state-mandated test be reinstated for students in special education? Is how schools are required to conduct state-mandated tests setting special education students up for failure by not providing them with modified state tests?

These are questions that the state Department of Education should be asking. Years ago, Individualized Education Programs (IEP) students were provided with modified state tests. Then with the signing of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015, that was no longer an option.

ESSA outlines that 95% of all students must be assessed, and no more than 1% of all students tested may participate in an alternate assessment.

The Oklahoma Alternate Assessment Program (OAAP) is a component of the Oklahoma School Testing Program (OSTP) and is designed for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities. All other students on IEPs participate in the general assessment. Testing accommodations can be provided and are at the discretion of the child’s IEP team.

People are also reading…

However, not every student has the same cognitive ability. Students with IQs that are above 70 but below the average range of 90 will struggle to score proficiently on the mandated state test even with the accommodations.

When these students cannot score in the proficient range, we blame the teachers, parents, and even the student for not trying hard enough. The issue may be the way we test them.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

"Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert